World Bank Country Director Calls On Abdul Razak Dawood

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:45 PM

Country Director of World Bank for Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, along with his team, called on Advisor to the Prime Minister, Abdul Razak Dawood here at his office on Friday to discuss the progress on various initiatives, including Pakistan Goes Global Project and Ease of Doing Business reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Country Director of World Bank for Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, along with his team, called on Advisor to the Prime Minister, Abdul Razak Dawood here at his office on Friday to discuss the progress on various initiatives, including Pakistan Goes Global Project and Ease of Doing Business reforms.

Talking to the delegation, Dawood said that various divisions of the Government were working towards effective implementation of different components of projects, with the main objective of boosting exports and providing an enabling climate for the business activities.

He appreciated the technical support of World Bank in this regard and vowed to complete the activities within the given time frame.

During the meeting, the progress on different components was shared, which was appreciated by the World Bank.

