World Bank Country Director Meets Chairman FBR
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Country Director of World Bank Najy Benhassine on Tuesday met with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial and his team to discuss the alignment of initiatives under Pakistan Raises Revenue Project with the FBR Transformation Plan.
The meeting was also attended by Lead Country Economist Tobias Akhtar Haque, Public Sector Specialist Irum Touqeer and Senior Operations Officer Eva Liselotte Lescrauwaet, said a news release.
The Chairman FBR briefed on the vision of the government for the transformation of FBR and stressed that the purpose of reforms was revenue growth while facilitating compliance.
He highlighted the key reform areas to plug in the gap in tax compliance including digitalization initiatives, capacity building of HR, anti-smuggling initiatives and more broad-based tax administration reforms.
Chairman FBR requested the World Bank team for support for the reform initiatives including establishment of the digital enforcement stations, digitalization of supply chain and feasibility studies required for the cited initiatives.
The Country Director of World Bank expressed his support for the revenue mobilization efforts in Pakistan and reiterated that both teams would work together to support the FBR transformation plan activities under the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program.
