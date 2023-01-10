World Bank cuts 2023 global growth forecast to 1.7%

(@FahadShabbir)

Global growth is expected to slow "perilously close" to recession this year, the World Bank said Tuesday, slashing its economic forecast on high inflation, rising interest rates and Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Global growth is expected to slow "perilously close" to recession this year, the World Bank said Tuesday, slashing its economic forecast on high inflation, rising interest rates and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The "sharp, long-lasting slowdown" will likely see world growth drop to 1.7 percent, roughly half the rate earlier predicted and among the weakest pace in decades, said the Washington-based development lender in its latest report.

"Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development... could push the global economy into recession," the World Bank said.

Such disruptions include higher-than-expected inflation, sudden spikes in interest rates to contain surging prices, or a pandemic resurgence.

In advanced economies such as the United States growth will likely slow to 0.5 percent in 2023, said the Global Economic Prospects report.

Meanwhile, the euro area is expected to flatline.

"Emerging and developing countries are facing a multi-year period of slow growth driven by heavy debt burdens and weak investment," warned World Bank President David Malpass.