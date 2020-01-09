World Bank Cuts Global Growth Projections for 2019/2020

A World Bank report cut global growth projections for the 2019/2020 period, saying investment and trade was expected to gradually recover from last year's significant weakness although downward risks persist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) A World Bank report cut global growth projections for the 2019/2020 period, saying investment and trade was expected to gradually recover from last year's significant weakness although downward risks persist.

"Following a year during which weak trade and investment dragged the world economy to its feeblest performance since the global financial crisis, economic growth is poised for a modest rebound this year," the World Bank said in its report on January 2020 Global Economic Prospects on Wednesday. The report forecast 2019 global economic growth at 2.4 percent and 2020 at 2.5 percent, both 0.2 percent lower than previous estimates.

The report projected growth among advanced economies to slip to 1.4 percent in 2020 from 1.6 percent last year in part due to continued softness in manufacturing.

But in a brighter spot, it said growth in emerging market and developing economies was expected to accelerate this year to 4.1 percent from 3.5 percent in 2019.

"This rebound is not broad-based; instead, it assumes improved performance of a small group of large economies, some of which are emerging from a period of substantial weakness," the report said.

"About a third of emerging market and developing economies are projected to decelerate this year due to weaker-than-expected exports and investment."

As a result of the US-China trade war, US growth should slow to 1.8 percent this year, from an estimated 2.3 percent in 2019, reflecting the negative impact of earlier tariff increases and elevated uncertainty, the report said.

China's growth was forecast to slow to 5.9 percent, from 6.1 percent in 2019.

The report noted that bilateral negotiations between the United States and China since mid-October had resulted in a tentative Phase One agreement � which President Donald Trump says will be signed on January 15.

"This comes after a prolonged period of rising trade disputes between the two countries, which has heightened policy uncertainty and weighed on international trade, confidence, and investment," the report said. "As a result of the increase of tariffs between the two countries over the past couple of years, a substantially higher share of world trade has become subject to protectionist measures."

Euro Area growth was also projected to slip, to a revised 1 percent in 2020 from 1.1 percent last year, amid weak industrial activity.