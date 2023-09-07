Open Menu

World Bank Delegation Calls On IT Minister

September 07, 2023

World Bank delegation calls on IT minister

World Bank delegation led by its Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine called on Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):World Bank delegation led by its Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine called on Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif here on Thursday.

The minister welcomed the delegation on arrival at Ministry of IT and matters of bilateral interest and 'Digital Economy Enhancement Project' were discussed.

Dr. Umar Saif said that the project will be helpful in the provision of online services to the masses at one platform.

He said during the last few years both federation and provinces saw great work done regarding digitalization, but all the systems were not linked; now due to this project, all government systems will be linked and digitally-enabled public services delivery to be through one platform.

It will be very easy for citizens to get domicile, NOC, birth certificate, vehicle registration and other online services in smooth and rapid manner, he added.

The project will also be helpful in increasing the tax net, he maintained.

Secretary IT Hassan Nasir Jamy and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present at the meeting.

