World Bank Delegation Visits GCU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 05:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A delegation from the World Bank, led by Senior Economist Ms. Inga Afanasieve and Education Specialist Ms. Tashmina Rahman, visited the GC University Lahore along with the Higher Education Development Project (HEDP) team led by Project Director Dr. Mahmood Ul Hassan Butt.

The delegation engaged in discussions with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Adnan Ahmad and university officials, including Prof. Dr. Hamid Mukhtar, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Dr. Fouzia Shahin, Director of Academic Planning & External Linkages (AP&EL).

The World Bank and HEDP teams were briefed about the operations of GCU's administrative and academic departments, the implementation of the revised Undergraduate Education Policy (UEP), including student internship support mechanisms, and the role of HEDP in promoting academic reforms.

Later, the delegation visited MAO College Lahore, an affiliated college of GCU, where they met with faculty, senior management, and students engaged in programs under the revised UG Policy.

Prof. Dr. Hamid Mukhtar said that the visit was highly successful, and the World Bank-HEDP team expressed satisfaction with GCU's administrative functions and the adoption of new educational reforms.

