World Bank delegation visits SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 07:49 PM

A World Bank delegation on Tuesday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

The delegation included Mathew. A Verghis (Regional Director), Tobias Akhtar Haque (Lead Economist), Adnan Ashraf Ghumman (Senior Economist Pakistan) and Rafay Khan (Economist Pakistan).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

The meeting between SCCI office bearers and World Bank delegation held to explore opportunities for collaboration and development.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik briefed the World bank delegation that through export, Sialkot based small and medium industries are earning foreign exchange amounting over US 2.5 billion dollars yearly and strengthening the national exchequer, which is a source of pride for them.

He said that Sialkot represents an industrial setup producing specialized products that are supplied to top brands and buyers all over the world.

He said that thousands of small and medium sized industries are functioning in and around Sialkot and are globally known for quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like Leather Products, Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Gloves of all sorts, Textiles Items, Sports Wear, Martial Arts Uniforms & Accessories, Musical Instruments, Kitchen Ware, Hollow-Ware, Knives, Cutlery items and Military Uniform Badges etc.

The President SCCI said that the Sialkot exporters have written a golden history after establishing two mega projects of Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL) and own private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.

Mathew. A Verghis (Regional Director) said that the first challenge for a successful business development is stable micro economics.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka were the two success stories for south Asia for many years.

He highly hailed the spirit of Sialkot exporters for establishing mega project of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) on self help basis.

