World Bank Delegation Visits To Review Development Project In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 09:52 PM

A delegation of the World Bank visited Jhang on Monday to review development projects under the Punjab Cities Program, which is funded by the World Bank

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A delegation of the World Bank visited Jhang on Monday to review development projects under the Punjab Cities Program, which is funded by the World Bank.

According to DC office, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi apprised the visiting team about the healthy changes brought about by the Punjab Cities Program and also highlighted the historical background of Jhang and said that it is a rich cultural area.

He said the equipment and machinery provided under the program had improved the cleanliness of the city and tree plantation in the city would provide healthy atmosphere to the citizens.

“Five green belts have been made and walls of city had been decorated with paints and designs”, he added.

He further said 60 years old sewerage lines of the city were being changed.

On the occasion, MD, PMDFC Syed Zahid Uzair said that under Punjab Cities Program projects were continued in 16 cities of the province for providing healthy and progressive facilities to the citizens.

He said Baldia Complaint App has been devised for municipal services, while it was a revolutionary program to change standard of life in Punjab.

More Stories From Business