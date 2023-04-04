World Bank Downgrades Latin America Growth Forecast to 1.4% in 2023 - Report

The World Bank said on Tuesday that it has decreased its previous economic growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to 1.4% in 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The World Bank said on Tuesday that it has decreased its previous economic growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to 1.4% in 2023.

"LAC forecasts of 2023 growth have been steadily downgraded over the last six months to 1.4 (%) with an increase to 2.4 (%) in 2024," the World Bank said in a report.

The reason for the decrease lies in the slowing of economic growth of the region's major partners - including the United States and Japan - which have fallen by 0.8 percentage points, respectively, from the mid-2022 projections, the report said.

China's growth, which has stagnated at 5.3%, has also affected the LAC region, the report said.

Bank closures in the United States and Europe represent another challenge to regional economic growth, the report said.

"The recent wave of bank failures in the United States and Europe introduces additional uncertainty around whether the advanced countries will moderate future interest rate rises, the likelihood of a recession in the G7 (Group of Seven countries), and the trajectory of future inflation.

Further, whether the underlying dynamics have resonance in the LAC banking systems and capital flows remains to be seen," the report said.

However, green energy opportunities could open up new economic horizons for the region, which has a significant potential for producing renewable sources, the report said.

"Leveraging the region's extraordinary comparative advantage in sustainable energy production, commodities necessary for emerging green industries, and the region's unique natural capital offers a new potential source of growth, but will require policies to facilitate access to global markets, capital, and technology," the report said.

The World Bank is calling on countries to implement a number of policies to seize the mentioned opportunities, the report added.

They include long-term policies such as reducing systemic risks, boosting traditional and digital infrastructure investments as well as improving human capital, according to the report.