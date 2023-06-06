World Bank Downgrades Ukraine Forecast by 1.3 Percentage Points to 2% for 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Bank has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's 2023 economic growth by 1.3 percentage points to 2% amid the disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to the Global Economic Prospects report published on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The World Bank has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's 2023 economic growth by 1.3 percentage points to 2% amid the disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to the Global Economic Prospects report published on Tuesday.

"In Ukraine, Russia's invasion continues to take a heavy human and economic toll. The outlook is marked by pronounced uncertainty. Output is anticipated to expand by 2 percent in 2023. This represents a downgrade of 1.3 percentage points since January, mostly to take account of the economic disruptions caused by the destruction of energy infrastructure in the fourth quarter of 2022," the report said.