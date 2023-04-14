World Bank Estimates of Russian Economic Growth Demonstrate 'Biased Pessimism' - Official

The World Bank's estimates of the growth of the Russian economy often demonstrate a biased pessimism, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The World Bank's estimates of the growth of the Russian economy often demonstrate a biased pessimism, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"In its estimates of the growth rates of the Russian economy, the Bank, as it may seem, more often demonstrates rather a biased pessimism," Marshavin said. "We try to monitor such trends and engage in dialogue with the Bank's economists."

Marshavin, who said he was expressing his own opinion, went on to say that with regards to the bank's desire to underestimate Russia's GDP growth prospects, the desire to be cautious in assessing growth prospects is generally inherent in organizations such as the World Bank or the IMF, regardless of any country.

"If you look closely at the dynamics of forecasts, the Bank still tries to correct its estimates if it sees inconsistencies with reality," Marshavin added.

For example, he said the Bank's forecast for Russia's GDP in 2022 was a fall of 8.9%, but in January 2023 the forecast was improved and the estimated drop was reduced to 3.5%.

"We all know the saying that forecasts are a thankless task, so I would not consider the opinion of economists working in Washington, many of whom certainly have talent and good theoretical background, but are often not familiar with Russian realities, to be the ultimate truth," Marshavin said.