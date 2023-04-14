UrduPoint.com

World Bank Estimates Of Russian Economic Growth Demonstrate 'Biased Pessimism' - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 07:43 PM

World Bank Estimates of Russian Economic Growth Demonstrate 'Biased Pessimism' - Official

The World Bank's estimates of the growth of the Russian economy often demonstrate a biased pessimism, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The World Bank's estimates of the growth of the Russian economy often demonstrate a biased pessimism, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"In its estimates of the growth rates of the Russian economy, the Bank, as it may seem, more often demonstrates rather a biased pessimism," Marshavin said. "We try to monitor such trends and engage in dialogue with the Bank's economists."

Marshavin, who said he was expressing his own opinion, went on to say that with regards to the bank's desire to underestimate Russia's GDP growth prospects, the desire to be cautious in assessing growth prospects is generally inherent in organizations such as the World Bank or the IMF, regardless of any country.

"If you look closely at the dynamics of forecasts, the Bank still tries to correct its estimates if it sees inconsistencies with reality," Marshavin added.

For example, he said the Bank's forecast for Russia's GDP in 2022 was a fall of 8.9%, but in January 2023 the forecast was improved and the estimated drop was reduced to 3.5%.

"We all know the saying that forecasts are a thankless task, so I would not consider the opinion of economists working in Washington, many of whom certainly have talent and good theoretical background, but are often not familiar with Russian realities, to be the ultimate truth," Marshavin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Bank Syria Russia Washington Bank Turkish Lira January May All

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sed ..

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sedition case

19 minutes ago
 SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

32 minutes ago
 First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Un ..

First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Under UN-Supervised Swap Deal - ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

48 minutes ago
 Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans ..

Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans system in Islamabad

42 minutes ago
 Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to ..

Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to farmers in Balochistan: Umaid ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.