Open Menu

World Bank Forecasts Sri Lankan Economy To Grow 1.7 Pct In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 06:08 PM

World Bank forecasts Sri Lankan economy to grow 1.7 pct in 2024

The World Bank forecasts the Sri Lankan economy to grow by 1.7 percent in 2024 and by 2.4 percent in 2025, according to its report on global economic prospects made available to the local press on Wednesday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The World Bank forecasts the Sri Lankan economy to grow by 1.7 percent in 2024 and by 2.4 percent in 2025, according to its report on global economic prospects made available to the local press on Wednesday.

According to the World Bank, the country's economy is estimated to have recorded a negative growth of 3.8 percent in 2023.

Although the output in Sri Lanka is also estimated to have declined in the 2022-2023 financial year, progress has been made in sovereign debt restructuring, said the World Bank.

However, it said the outlook for Sri Lanka remains uncertain amid debt restructuring negotiations, particularly with private creditors.

The growth in South Asia is estimated to have slowed slightly to 5.7 percent in 2023, yet it remains the fastest among emerging markets and developing economy regions, according to the World Bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Sri Lanka Progress Market Asia

Recent Stories

Business community representatives meet SM Tanveer

Business community representatives meet SM Tanveer

3 minutes ago
 LDA told to simplify building plan approval, owner ..

LDA told to simplify building plan approval, ownership transfer

3 minutes ago
 India's Kohli to miss T20 opener against Afghanist ..

India's Kohli to miss T20 opener against Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Uni ..

Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Unit in Sindh

41 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on T ..

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai a ..

41 minutes ago
 Protest for missing persons, banned outfit issue j ..

Protest for missing persons, banned outfit issue just defaming country: Balochis ..

41 minutes ago
KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for a ..

KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for academic collaboration

43 minutes ago
 Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms i ..

Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms in KP

45 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his par ..

PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his party's victory in polls

45 minutes ago
 Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's su ..

Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's success

45 minutes ago
 T20 women cricket tournament concludes

T20 women cricket tournament concludes

45 minutes ago
 HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business