UrduPoint.com

World Bank Forecasts US Growth To Drop To 0.5% In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 07:50 PM

World Bank Forecasts US Growth to Drop to 0.5% in 2023

The World Bank has revised its 2023 forecast for growth in the United States to 0.5%, the lowest rate since 1970 outside of recessions, according to a release.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The World Bank has revised its 2023 forecast for growth in the United States to 0.5%, the lowest rate since 1970 outside of recessions, according to a release.

"In the United States, growth is forecast to fall to 0.

5% in 2023 - 1.9 percentage points below previous forecasts and the weakest performance outside of official recessions since 1970," according to a release about the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank United States

Recent Stories

World Bank Slashes Forecast for China 2023 Growth ..

World Bank Slashes Forecast for China 2023 Growth to 4.3%

1 minute ago
 World Economy Forecast to Grow at 1.7% in 2023, Bu ..

World Economy Forecast to Grow at 1.7% in 2023, But Can Hit Recession Anytime - ..

1 minute ago
 World Bank Expects 0% Growth in Euro-Area in 2023

World Bank Expects 0% Growth in Euro-Area in 2023

1 minute ago
 "Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

"Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in Ne ..

Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in New York

3 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number ..

Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number of Missions Abroad Tenfold - O ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.