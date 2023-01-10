World Bank Forecasts US Growth to Drop to 0.5% in 2023

The World Bank has revised its 2023 forecast for growth in the United States to 0.5%, the lowest rate since 1970 outside of recessions, according to a release.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The World Bank has revised its 2023 forecast for growth in the United States to 0.5%, the lowest rate since 1970 outside of recessions, according to a release.

"In the United States, growth is forecast to fall to 0.

5% in 2023 - 1.9 percentage points below previous forecasts and the weakest performance outside of official recessions since 1970," according to a release about the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report.