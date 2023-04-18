UrduPoint.com

World Bank Froze Assistance To Central African Republic Over Ties To Russia - CAR Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 09:17 PM

World Bank and other Western lenders have ceased economic assistance to the Central African Republic over its close ties with Russia, Alfred Tainga Poloko, president of the CAR Economic and Social Council, said Tuesday

"The government opted for comprehensive cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic, and this choice cost us considerable economic aid... This choice is not debatable. But now we must do everything in our power to strengthen our cooperation," Poloko told a roundtable in Moscow.

CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua told Sputnik that the International Monetary Fund had too withdrawn support for the government of the impoverished African nation over its cooperation with Russia.

