World Bank Funded Projects To Be Expedited: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:03 AM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, while appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, said the incumbent government was committed to fast track the various projects being funded by World Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, while appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, said the incumbent government was committed to fast track the various projects being funded by World Bank.

The minister was talking to Country Director, World Bank, Patchamuthu Illangovan who called on him here on Friday.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, various infrastructure, clean drinking water, drainage and agriculture related projects being funded by the World Bank came under discussion.

Referring to K4 and S3 projects, the minister said that provision of clean drinking water and upgrading drainage system of Karachi were among top priority of the government.

He said that Karachi was a metropolitan city and the government will undertake all possible measures for its development.

Infrastructure projects including Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow Bus Rapid Transit-BRT Corridor), Construction of Peshawar-Torkham Motorway Project (47.55 KM) as Component-I of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project (KPEC), and Economic Development of Uplift of Areas Adjoining to Motorway as a Component-2 of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project (KPEC) and agriculture related projects were also deliberated upon in the meeting.

Illangovan said that World Bank will continue to contribute to the development of Pakistan.

