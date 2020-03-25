UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank, IMF Call For Suspending Debt Payment By Developing Countries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:32 PM

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment by developing countries

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Wednesday urged upon its bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from International Development Association (IDA) countries, help them combat Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Wednesday urged upon its bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from International Development Association (IDA) countries, help them combat Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pakistan being part of IDA countries, will also get a marginal benefit if the creditor countries agree to the joint proposal of IMF and the World Bank.

In a joint statement, the the World Bank Group and the IMF said the coronavirus outbreak was likely to have severe economic and social consequences for IDA countries, home to a quarter of the world's population and two-thirds of the world's population living in extreme poverty.

It is likely that the proposal would be endorsed at the Development Committee during the Spring meetings to be held on April 16�17, the statement added.

"With immediate effect�and consistent with national laws of the creditor countries�the World Bank Group and the IMF call on all official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from IDA countries that request forbearance.

" This will help with IDA countries' immediate liquidity needs to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak and allow time for an assessment of the crisis impact and financing needs for each country, the statement added.

We invite G20 leaders to task the WBG and the IMF to make these assessments, including identifying the countries with unsustainable debt situations, and to prepare a proposal for comprehensive action by official bilateral creditors to address both the financing and debt relief needs of IDA countries, it said.

The World Bank Group and the IMF believe it is imperative at this moment to provide a global sense of relief for developing countries as well as a strong signal to financial markets. The international community would welcome G20 support for this call to action.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World World Bank April Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

32 seconds ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

33 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

20 minutes ago

European Commission Adopts New Action Plan for Mor ..

20 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders pledge to collectively fight ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet directs Ministry of Justice, ‘Suprem ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.