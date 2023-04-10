Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

World Bank, IMF Spring Meetings To Get Underway In Complex Economic Environment

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 07:51 PM

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

He World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings get underway later this week with an ambitious reform and fundraising agenda likely to be overshadowed by concerns over high inflation, rising geopolitical tension and financial stability

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings get underway later this week with an ambitious reform and fundraising agenda likely to be overshadowed by concerns over high inflation, rising geopolitical tension and financial stability.

"Growth remains historically weak -- now and in the medium term," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said during a speech last week.

The fund now expects global growth to fall below three percent this year, and to remain at close to three percent for the next half a decade -- its lowest medium-term prediction since the 1990s.

Close to 90 percent of the world's advanced economies will experience slowing growth this year, while Asia's emerging markets are expected to see a substantial rise in economic output -- with India and China predicted to account for half of all growth, she said.

Low-income countries are expected to suffer a double shock from higher borrowing costs and a decline in demand for their exports, which Georgieva said could fuel poverty and hunger to increase.

Updated growth projections published in the IMF's World Economic Outlook on Tuesday will provide a broader look at how different countries are coping, with additional publications to detail fiscal and financial challenges to the global economy.

This year's spring meeting will be held against the backdrop of high inflation and ongoing concerns about the health of the banking sector following the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Georgieva told AFP last week that central banks should continue battling high inflation through interest-rate hikes, despite concerns that it could further inflame the banking sector.

"We don't envisage, at this point, central banks stepping back from fighting inflation," she said during an interview on Thursday.

"Central banks still have to prioritize fighting inflation and then supporting, through different instruments, financial stability," she said.

Ahead of the spring meetings, the IMF and World Bank also called on wealthier countries to help plug a $1.6-billion hole in a concessional lending facility for low-income countries that was heavily used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many low-income countries are now facing mounting debt burdens due in part to the higher interest-rate environment.

The spring meeting also provides an opportunity to make progress on an ambitious US-backed agenda to reform the World Bank so it is better prepared to tackle long-term issues like climate change.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP in an interview that she expects member states will agree to update the World Bank's mission statement to include "building resilience against climate change, pandemics, and conflict and fragility," to its core goals.

Yellen said she also expects an agreement to "significantly" stretch the World Bank's financial capacity, which "could result in an additional $50 billion in extra lending capacity over the next decade."The changes will likely fall to the bank's next president to implement, with current World Bank president David Malpass due to step down early from a tenure marked by concerns over his position on climate change.

Malpass is widely expected to be replaced by US-backed former Mastercard chief executive officer Ajay Banga, who was the only person nominated for the position.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India IMF World World Bank Exports China Bank David Progress Market All From Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed: Landmarks and namesakes that commemo ..

Sheikh Zayed: Landmarks and namesakes that commemorate a journey of giving

12 minutes ago
 Belgian Authorities Reported $677Mln Income From F ..

Belgian Authorities Reported $677Mln Income From Frozen Russian Assets - Reports

5 minutes ago
 NA body on Law recommends to pass Code of Civil Pr ..

NA body on Law recommends to pass Code of Civil Procedure, National Accountabili ..

5 minutes ago
 Five Dead, Suspect 'Neutralized' in Louisville Sho ..

Five Dead, Suspect 'Neutralized' in Louisville Shooting - Police

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine Insists on Receiving F-16 Fighters Due to ..

Ukraine Insists on Receiving F-16 Fighters Due to Shorter Wait - Air Force

9 minutes ago
 Turkish, Russian, Iranian, Syrian Top Diplomats to ..

Turkish, Russian, Iranian, Syrian Top Diplomats to Meet in Early May in Moscow - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.