World Bank Launches Flagship Business Ready Project to Help States Accelerate Development

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The World Bank said in a statement on Monday that it has begun implementing a new flagship project dubbed Business Ready, which will be a key instrument to help states accelerate development.

"The World Bank Group has begun work to assess the business and investment climate in up to 180 economies under its flagship Business Ready project - a key instrument of its new strategy to facilitate private investment, generate employment, and improve productivity to help countries accelerate development in inclusive and sustainable ways," the statement said.

The initial report is expected to be released in the spring of 2024 and will assess the business climate in 54 countries, the statement said.

The new project will replace the World Bank's Doing Business project and will reflect a more balanced and transparent approach toward evaluating the business and investment climate in each country, the statement said.

"The World Bank Group is bringing back a fuller and sharper measure of the investment climate of countries - something that is badly needed in a global economy in the midst of a generalized slowdown," the statement said. "Governments that do more to make their economies business-ready will do better in reviving private investment, creating jobs, and quickening the transition to cleaner energy."

Business Ready will focus on ten topics related to the lifecycle of a company at different stages of activity and will gradually grow with the goal of covering 180 economies in 2025-26, the statement added.

The World Bank had to discontinue its Doing Business project in 2021 after an outside audit concluded that data were manipulated.