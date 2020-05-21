UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Lends Belarus $109Mln To Modernize Higher Education

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:05 PM

World Bank Lends Belarus $109Mln to Modernize Higher Education

The World Bank said on Tuesday that it had approved a loan worth 100 million euros ($109 million) to Belarus towards a project aimed at improving the country's teaching and learning environment and enhancing the labor market relevance of its higher education

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The World Bank said on Tuesday that it had approved a loan worth 100 million euros ($109 million) to Belarus towards a project aimed at improving the country's teaching and learning environment and enhancing the labor market relevance of its higher education.

"The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a ��100 million project to support the modernization of Belarus' higher education sector, a crucial step towards achieving a modern university system and boosting economic growth potential," the organization said in a press release.

According to Nina Arnhold, World Bank Global Lead for Tertiary Education and Senior Education Specialist, as quoted in the press release, the money will be used to support Belarus' "ongoing efforts to align university outcomes with the demands of the 21st century labor market," as per its commitment under the Bologna Process, a pan-European higher education reform initiative.

This includes, in particular, providing Belarusian universities and colleges with more opportunities to participate in international programs and initiatives.

"Between 2020 and 2025, around 300,000 students and academic staff will benefit each year from an improved teaching and learning environment, thanks to this project. This is the intellectual capital that could transform Belarus from a resource-based economy into a knowledge economy," World Bank Country Manager for Belarus Alex Kremer said in the press release.

Additionally, a new regulatory body, the National Quality Assurance Agency, will be established to work for improving the quality of tertiary education in Belarus, as stated in the press release.

Belarus joined the World Bank in 1992. Since then, lending commitments to the country have totaled $1.9 billion and its active investment lending portfolio financed by the World Bank has encircled nine projects worth $942.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Century World Bank Education Bologna Lead Belarus Money 2020 Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Construction industry package to help uplift real ..

1 minute ago

Reasons to upgrade your phone with TECNO Pouvoir 4

9 minutes ago

India Scrambles to Help Cyclone-Hit States - Prime ..

24 minutes ago

Turkish Central Bank Lowers Key Rate to 8.25% From ..

25 minutes ago

Bulgaria reports mor COVID-19 recoveries than infe ..

25 minutes ago

Nearly 10,000 People Lost Jobs in Japan Since Febr ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.