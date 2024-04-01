World Bank Maintains Malaysia's 2024 Growth Forecast At 4.3 Pct
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM
The World Bank on Monday maintained Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 percent, with domestic demand continuing to be the main driver of growth
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The World Bank on Monday maintained Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 percent, with domestic demand continuing to be the main driver of growth.
The World Bank said in its latest report that the growth is forecasted to increase from 3.7 percent in 2023 on the expectation of a likely recovery in global growth and the easing of global financial conditions.
It also said domestic demand will continue to anchor growth.
According to the report, Malaysia's private consumption is expected to grow by 5.
2 percent, driven by supportive labor market conditions and continuous household income support measures.
Meanwhile, its gross exports are projected to grow by 4.8 percent, in tandem with the expected recovery in global trade.
The growth, however, is subject to several downside risks, according to the World Bank.
"Global growth could be weaker than projected in the event of tighter monetary and financial conditions. Rising geopolitical tensions could also weaken external demand," said the bank.
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
More Stories From Business
-
PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival17 minutes ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips17 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points4 minutes ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 20.7 percent in March1 hour ago
-
Pak-Japan Pledge to boost trade relations1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 208 points4 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.93 % to $22.914 bln in 9 months1 hour ago
-
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 154 minutes ago
-
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report4 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increased by Rs2,800 and reached to Rs237,600 per tola3 hours ago