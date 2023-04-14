World Bank Not Constrained by Sanctions Imposed by Individual States - Russian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The World Bank is not constrained in its operations by the sanctions imposed by the individual companies, and the sanctioned firms are permitted to take part in tenders, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"In addition to regular activities related to the work of the Board of Directors, our directorate also facilitates the participation of Russian entrepreneurs in tenders for projects financed by the World Bank, telling about the opportunities and rules for such participation," Marshavin said.

"Contrary to popular belief, the Bank is not limited in its work by sanctions imposed by individual countries, so even sanctioned Russian companies are entitled to participate in such tenders. Over the entire period of Russia's membership in the Bank, Russian business has received orders in various countries in the amount of more than $5 billion."

All assessments expressed are the personal opinion of Roman Marshavin and do not reflect the position of the World Bank Group.