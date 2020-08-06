World Bank Offers to Help Assess Damage in Beirut, Develop Reconstruction Plans- Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The World Bank said on Wednesday that it has proposed using its experience with disaster recovery to help Beirut make a quick assessment of damage from Tuesday's explosion and begin drafting plans to rebuild.

"Building on global experience from disaster-hit countries, the World Bank Group stands ready to deploy its expertise to undertake a rapid damage and needs assessment and to develop a reconstruction plan as per international standards," the World bank said in a press release.

The World Bank also expressed willingness to help mobilize public and private funding for reconstruction of Beirut, the release said.