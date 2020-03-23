World Bank Prepares $6Bln for Emergency Health Care Support to Battle Virus - President

The World Bank expects to begin distributing funds from a $6 billion emergency package this week for nearly 50 countries to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, President of the World Bank Group David Malpass said in a speech on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The World Bank expects to begin distributing funds from a $6 billion emergency package this week for nearly 50 countries to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, President of the World Bank Group David Malpass said in a speech on Monday.

"IBRD [World Bank] and IDA [World Bank International Development Association] will be making $6 billion available in the near term to support health care.

We're currently restructuring existing projects in 23 countries, many of these through the use of 'contingent emergency response components.' We're also preparing projects in 49 countries in a new fast-track facility, with decisions expected this week on as many as 16 country programs. Our Board will meet shortly, and I'm hopeful that this first round of countries will provide a framework to allow us to quickly scale up over the next few weeks," Malpass said in a conference call with foreign ministers.