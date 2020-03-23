World Bank Prepares $6Bln for Emergency Health Care Support to Battle COVID-19 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The World Bank expects to begin distributing funds from a $6 billion emergency package this week for nearly 50 countries to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President of the World Bank Group David Malpass said in a speech on Monday.

"IBRD [World Bank] and IDA [World Bank International Development Association] will be making $6 billion available in the near term to support health care. We're currently restructuring existing projects in 23 countries, many of these through the use of 'contingent emergency response components.' We're also preparing projects in 49 countries in a new fast-track facility, with decisions expected this week on as many as 16 country programs. Our Board will meet shortly, and I'm hopeful that this first round of countries will provide a framework to allow us to quickly scale up over the next few weeks," Malpass said in a conference call with foreign ministers.

Malpass also outlined steps to help the world's poorest countries weather the economic impact as the virus shutters factories and businesses, with the World Bank able to deploy up to $150 billion in aid and loans during the next 15 months.

In addition, Malpass called on creditors in the world's 20 wealthiest nations (G-20) to suspend all repayments of bilateral loans to the world's 25 poorest countries, many of which were already in a difficult debt situation, leaving no space for an appropriate health and economic response.

"We are ready to frontload IDA19 with up to $35 billion and identify additional resources. However, we cannot have IDA resources go to pay creditors" Malpass said.

The debt collection moratorium should remain in place until the World Bank and the IMF have made a full assessment of each nation's reconstruction and financing needs, Malpass added.