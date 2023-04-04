Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

World Bank President David Malpass Says Not Worried About Reserve Status Of US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 08:13 PM

World Bank President David Malpass Says Not Worried About Reserve Status of US Dollar

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that he is not concerned about preserving the global reserve currency status of the US dollar, noting that it is the responsibility of the United States to maintain its currency's strong financial position

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that he is not concerned about preserving the global reserve currency status of the US dollar, noting that it is the responsibility of the United States to maintain its currency's strong financial position.

"I'm not one who's so worried about the US preserving the reserve status of the dollar," Malpass said during an interview with the Atlantic Council. "That's incumbent on the US, to really have financial strength so that the dollar can remain the world's most important currency."

The US dollar's dominance is under question by competitors such as blockchain technology and the Chinese yuan.

Malpass said the yuan has the potential to grow as a reserve currency following its acceptance as part of the World Bank's special drawing rights (SDR).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Technology Dollar China David United States

Recent Stories

NA voices full support to govt in bringing politic ..

NA voices full support to govt in bringing political, economic stability

3 minutes ago
 Credit Suisse chiefs say sorry to angry shareholde ..

Credit Suisse chiefs say sorry to angry shareholders

2 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for over charging in Hyderabad

Profiteers fined for over charging in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed on hopes of rate pause despite oil su ..

Stocks mixed on hopes of rate pause despite oil surge

2 minutes ago
 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Phili ..

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Philippines

5 minutes ago
 Iraq, Kurdish region sign accord to resume oil exp ..

Iraq, Kurdish region sign accord to resume oil exports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.