World Bank President, IMF MD, renowned businessmen call on PM in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) A delegation of businessmen and investors held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan Embassy in Washington.The delegation which included Zia Chishti, Muhammad Khaishgi and Hasnain Aslam expressed keen interest in investment in the IT and Technology sectors.Businessmen Nasir Javed, Ashraf Qazi and Shoukat Dhanai also called on the Prime Minister.Talking to the businessmen, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted investment-friendly environment in Pakistan as a result of steps being taken by the government for ease of doing business.He also informed the delegation about promotion of industrial sector and socio-economic development.The delegation appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister in connection with socio-economic development in Pakistan and expressed their interest to invest in education, manufacturing and steel sectors.A group of investors of health and food sectors also called on the Prime Minister.The delegation included Aslam Khan, Mubashir Chaudhary, Dr Javed and Dr Abid Shiekh.Former Pakistan Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram and renowned businessman Shahal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Sunday.

They discussed issues relating to trade and investment in Pakistan.The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Advisor on Finance Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh were also present, along with Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.A delegation of Businessmen and Investors also held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan Embassy in Washington .The delegation included Raza Chishti, Muhammad Khaishgi and Hasnain Aslam expressed keen interest in investment in the IT and Technology sectors.Mr.

David Lipton, Acting MD IMF called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were present during the meeting.President World Bank . David Malpass called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were present during the meeting.