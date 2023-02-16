UrduPoint.com

World Bank President Malpass To Step Down A Year Before Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 06:38 PM

World Bank President Malpass to Step Down a Year Before Schedule

World Bank President David Malpass told his staff in a letter that he plans to leave his job by the end of the bank's current fiscal year and about a year before his term expires

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) World Bank President David Malpass told his staff in a letter that he plans to leave his job by the end of the bank's current fiscal year and about a year before his term expires.

"Dear colleagues.

I'm writing to notify you that I informed the Board of my decision of my intention to step down from my role as World Bank Group President by the end of our fiscal year," the letter said.

Bloomberg reported that he will step down in about a year. The bank's fiscal year ends on June 30, 2023 while Malpass' term was supposed to expire on April 9, 2024.

