World Bank President meets Prime Minister Imran Khan

World Bank President David Malpass called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Embassy of Pakistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ): World Bank President David Malpass called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Embassy of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were present during the meeting.