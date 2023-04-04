Close
World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern In Coming Year, Young People Need Jobs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 08:43 PM

World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in Coming Year, Young People Need Jobs

Economic growth and creating jobs for young people are two of the World Bank's major concerns for the coming year, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Economic growth and creating jobs for young people are two of the World Bank's major concerns for the coming year, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday.

"I think growth is the big problem. As you think about the number of young people that need jobs, achieving that is really important," Malpass said during an interview with the Atlantic Council.

Malpass made the comment in response to a question about what his primary concern in the next 12 months.

The World Bank president extended the timeline by saying that the next several years will be "stressful."

"We don't want it to be a lost decade for growth," Malpass said.

The situation is slightly different in the United States, where unemployment is lower, but in most of the world there is a shortage of jobs, Malpass also said.

The world has faced stagflation in recent months and more production and productivity is needed to break out of it, Malpass added.

