World Bank President Says Not Worried About Reserve Status of US Dollar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that he is not concerned about preserving the global reserve currency status of the US dollar, noting that it is the responsibility of the United States to maintain its currency's strong financial position.

"I'm not one who's so worried about the US preserving the reserve status of the dollar," Malpass said during an interview with the Atlantic Council. "That's incumbent on the US, to really have financial strength so that the dollar can remain the world's most important currency."

The US dollar's dominance is under question by competitors such as blockchain technology and the Chinese yuan.

Malpass said the yuan has the potential to grow as a reserve currency following its acceptance as part of the World Bank's special drawing rights (SDR).