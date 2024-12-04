Open Menu

World Bank President Stresses Importance Of Global Partnerships To Address Water Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 07:05 PM

World Bank President stresses importance of global partnerships to address water challenges

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasized the importance of international partnerships to address water-related challenges as he delivered a speech during the One Water Summit hosted Tuesday in Riyadh

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasized the importance of international partnerships to address water-related challenges as he delivered a speech during the One Water Summit hosted Tuesday in Riyadh.

Banga expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, France, and Kazakhstan for organizing the summit. He commended the progress made by Saudi Arabia with regard to water desalination and transfer, as well as reduction in production costs and energy consumption, citing these efforts as a model for other countries to follow.

Banga stressed on the importance of water as the foundation of life, preserving human health, ecosystem sustainability, and economic growth.

He stated that water is not just a developmental issue but a humanitarian and environmental cause that affects the future of the entire world.

The World Bank chief noted that more than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water, while 70% of freshwater is used in agriculture, which requires the enhancement of sustainable agricultural practices to reduce waste. He warned of the impacts of climate change exacerbating the water crisis, including rising temperatures and ecological system disruptions.

Banga emphasized the role of investing in water infrastructure, improving irrigation systems, and enhancing partnerships between the public and private sectors in achieving economic and environmental benefits. He underscored the importance of joint efforts between governments and international organizations to address water challenges and achieve sustainable development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Water Agriculture France Riyadh Progress Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Billion

Recent Stories

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

20 minutes ago
 KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various facul ..

KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions

20 minutes ago
 Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bomb ..

Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing

20 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

20 minutes ago
 Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

20 minutes ago
 Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

20 minutes ago
Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

25 minutes ago
 HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to P ..

HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP

World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP

17 minutes ago
 Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

2 hours ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

2 hours ago
 ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria ..

ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business