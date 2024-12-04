World Bank President stresses importance of global partnerships to address water challenges

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasized the importance of international partnerships to address water-related challenges as he delivered a speech during the One Water Summit hosted Tuesday in Riyadh

Banga expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, France, and Kazakhstan for organizing the summit. He commended the progress made by Saudi Arabia with regard to water desalination and transfer, as well as reduction in production costs and energy consumption, citing these efforts as a model for other countries to follow.

Banga stressed on the importance of water as the foundation of life, preserving human health, ecosystem sustainability, and economic growth.

He stated that water is not just a developmental issue but a humanitarian and environmental cause that affects the future of the entire world.

The World Bank chief noted that more than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water, while 70% of freshwater is used in agriculture, which requires the enhancement of sustainable agricultural practices to reduce waste. He warned of the impacts of climate change exacerbating the water crisis, including rising temperatures and ecological system disruptions.

Banga emphasized the role of investing in water infrastructure, improving irrigation systems, and enhancing partnerships between the public and private sectors in achieving economic and environmental benefits. He underscored the importance of joint efforts between governments and international organizations to address water challenges and achieve sustainable development.