- Home
- Business
- News
- World Bank President stresses importance of global partnerships to address water challenges
World Bank President Stresses Importance Of Global Partnerships To Address Water Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 07:05 PM
World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasized the importance of international partnerships to address water-related challenges as he delivered a speech during the One Water Summit hosted Tuesday in Riyadh
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasized the importance of international partnerships to address water-related challenges as he delivered a speech during the One Water Summit hosted Tuesday in Riyadh.
Banga expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, France, and Kazakhstan for organizing the summit. He commended the progress made by Saudi Arabia with regard to water desalination and transfer, as well as reduction in production costs and energy consumption, citing these efforts as a model for other countries to follow.
Banga stressed on the importance of water as the foundation of life, preserving human health, ecosystem sustainability, and economic growth.
He stated that water is not just a developmental issue but a humanitarian and environmental cause that affects the future of the entire world.
The World Bank chief noted that more than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water, while 70% of freshwater is used in agriculture, which requires the enhancement of sustainable agricultural practices to reduce waste. He warned of the impacts of climate change exacerbating the water crisis, including rising temperatures and ecological system disruptions.
Banga emphasized the role of investing in water infrastructure, improving irrigation systems, and enhancing partnerships between the public and private sectors in achieving economic and environmental benefits. He underscored the importance of joint efforts between governments and international organizations to address water challenges and achieve sustainable development.
Recent Stories
Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father
KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions
Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing
Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE
Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm
Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow
Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion
HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to Pakistan
World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup
More Stories From Business
-
Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months57 minutes ago
-
Services trade deficit shrunk 9.94pc in for months of FY2024-252 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 545 more points2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar17 minutes ago
-
Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to hold, Second ‘IICM Conference, Expo in Ka ..17 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.275,200 per tola4 hours ago
-
Banks, microfinance institutions urged to lead in providing housing finance5 hours ago
-
Seoul stocks sink amid S. Korea drama as Asian markets mixed2 minutes ago
-
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points6 hours ago