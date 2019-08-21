UrduPoint.com
World Bank President To Meet With Zelensky On August 23 During Trip To Ukraine - Statement

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on August 23 During Trip to Ukraine - Statement

The World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday that the organization's President David Malpass will visit Kiev at the end of the week to discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans for economic reforms intended to boost growth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday that the organization's President David Malpass will visit Kiev at the end of the week to discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans for economic reforms intended to boost growth.

"Mr. Malpass will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, August 23... During this visit, Mr.

Malpass will discuss Ukraine's plans for economic reforms aimed at boosting growth and creating more jobs and better opportunities for the Ukrainian people," the statement said.

Malpass will also meet with other Ukrainian senior officials, including the finance minister, Central Bank governor and members of parliament, but also with farmers, bank representatives, local mayors and farmers and private sector representatives, the statement said.

This is Malpass' first trip to Ukraine since he became president of the World Bank in April, the statement noted.

