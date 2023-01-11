UrduPoint.com

World Bank Projects Pakistan's Growth At 2.0 Percent In FY2022/23, Amid Warning Of Global Recession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 05:38 PM

World Bank projects Pakistan's growth at 2.0 percent in FY2022/23, amid warning of global recession

With the World Bank warning that the global economy is "perilously close to falling into recession", the development lender forecast Pakistan's growth at 2.0 percent in fiscal year 2022/23 (July-June), in its annual Global Economic Prospects report Tuesday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):With the World Bank warning that the global economy is "perilously close to falling into recession", the development lender forecast Pakistan's growth at 2.0 percent in fiscal year 2022/23 (July-June), in its annual Global Economic Prospects report Tuesday.

The bank said the figure for Pakistan growth was "half the pace that was anticipated last June, and faces challenging economic conditions, including the repercussions of the recent flooding and continued policy and political uncertainty." Overall growth in South Asia is projected to slow to 5.5% in 2023 before picking up to 5.8% in 2024."This pace reflects still robust growth in India, Maldives, and Nepal, offsetting the effects of the floods in Pakistan and the economic and political crises in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka," the report said.

Growth in India is projected to slow to 6.9 percent in FY2022/23, a 0.6 percentage point downward revision since June, as the global economy and rising uncertainty will weigh on export and investment growth, it said, adding that the South Asian county was expected to be the world's fastest growing major economy.

In Bangladesh, growth is expected to slow to 5.2 percent in FY2022/23 (July-June) due to rising inflation and its negative impact on household incomes and firms' input costs, as well as energy shortages, import restrictions, and monetary policy tightening.

Food insecurity is rising in the (South Asian) region which consumes about one-fifth of its calories from wheat products, houses more than one-third of the global poor, and where food accounts for a greater share of its consumption basket compared to other emerging and developing economies, according to the report.

"Although global food price inflation appears to have subsided, risks of increased deprivation and inadequate nutrition remain elevated," it said.

"Climate change is a significant threat in the region. The recent floods in Pakistan are estimated to have caused damage equivalent to about 4.8 percent of GDP. Extreme weather events can exacerbate food deprivation, cut the region off from essential supplies, destroy infrastructure, and directly impede agricultural production." At the global level, forecasts for growth in 2023 were cut nearly in half, dropping from 3% to 1.7%�the third-weakest pace of growth ever projected by the World Bank, behind paces recorded during the 2009 and 2020 recessions.

The bank said major slowdowns in advanced economies, including sharp cuts to its forecast to 0.5% for both the United States and the euro zone, could foreshadow a new global recession less than three years after the last one.

"Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development -- such as higher-than-expected inflation, abrupt rises in interest rates to contain it, a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or escalating geopolitical tensions -- could push the global economy into recession," the bank said in a statement accompanying the report.

The bleak outlook will be especially hard on emerging market and developing economies, the World Bank said, as they struggle with heavy debt burdens, weak currencies and income growth, and slowing business investment that is now forecast at a 3.5% annual growth rate over the next two years -- less than half the pace of the past two decades.

"Weakness in growth and business investment will compound the already devastating reversals in education, health, poverty and infrastructure and the increasing demands from climate change," World Bank President David Malpass saidin a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Weather World World Bank Bangladesh Import Business Poor Education Sri Lanka Bank David Price United States Maldives Nepal Euro June 2020 Market From Wheat Share Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

44 seconds ago
 EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates ..

EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates to Alliance - Russian Foreign ..

46 seconds ago
 PPP worker to be elected as Hyderabad's Mayor: Aaj ..

PPP worker to be elected as Hyderabad's Mayor: Aajiz Dhamrah

47 seconds ago
 Rs6.5bln spent on re-construction of 97-km bypass: ..

Rs6.5bln spent on re-construction of 97-km bypass: DC

49 seconds ago
 Court has more options other than terminating NAB ..

Court has more options other than terminating NAB amendments: Chief Justice of P ..

51 seconds ago
 OGRA decides to increase gas tariff up to 74 per c ..

OGRA decides to increase gas tariff up to 74 per cent since July 2022

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.