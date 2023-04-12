World Bank Provided Kiev With Over $15Bln in Aid Since 2022 - Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said on Wednesday that Kiev had managed to attract $14 billion and 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of foreign aid from the World Bank since 2022 as part of a trust fund to finance the Ukrainian budget.

Earlier in the day, the minister met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani in Washington during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings.

"I am grateful to the World Bank team for their considerable support ... In 2022, the Bank created the Trust Fund of many donors (Multi-Donor Trust Fund) to mobilize the necessary financial resources for Ukraine. Thanks to this instrument, we managed to attract USD 14 billion and EUR 1.2 billion to the state budget," Marchenko said, as quoted by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

The official noted that thanks to the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine project, the country's government was "able to provide social and humanitarian expenditures in a timely manner and in full."

The parties also discussed the preparation of new joint projects aimed at the reconstruction of transport infrastructure, electric power sector as well as support of the health care system, the minister noted, adding that prospects for projects in agriculture were also discussed.

In May 2022, Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget deficit was about $5 billion per month, with most of the money coming from foreign loans and donors. Marchenko also noted that three-quarters of budget expenses were intended for military purposes.