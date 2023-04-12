World Bank Provides Ukraine $200Mln Grant to Repair Energy Infrastructure - Statement

The World Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that it will provide Ukraine a grant in the amount of $200 million to repair its energy infrastructure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The World Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that it will provide Ukraine a grant in the amount of $200 million to repair its energy infrastructure.

"The World Bank announced today $200 million in grant financing for a project that will repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The funds for this project are provided by the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund, with additional funding of up to $300 million envisaged to come from partners through grants and other contributions as the project expands its scope," the statement said.

World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde characterized the organization's partnership with Ukraine as "very strong," the statement said.

"Energy infrastructure has suffered $11 billion in damages over the last year and is one of the most critical areas where Ukraine needs urgent support," Bjerde said in the statement.

Over half of Ukraine's power infrastructure has been damaged and millions of people in different regions of the country have limited access to electricity, the statement said.

To date, the World Bank has mobilized more than $23 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine, including commitments and pledges from donors, according to the statement. The major part of this funds has been disbursed through several projects, including the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance Project.