UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Raises $12.5Bln Bond, Largest Ever By Supranational - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:49 AM

World Bank Raises $12.5Bln Bond, Largest Ever By Supranational - President

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has amassed an order book of 12.5 billion from 190 investors for its dollar-denominated bonds, the largest ever by a supranational, World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has amassed an order book of 12.5 billion from 190 investors for its dollar-denominated bonds, the largest ever by a supranational, World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement on Thursday.

"Yesterday, IRB [Institutional Review Board] borrowed $8 billion in a 5-year global benchmark bond offering investors a yield of 0.7 percent," Malpass said in prepared remarks. "It's the largest ever US dollar-denominated bond issued by a supranational, with an order book that reached $12.5 billion from 190 investors."

Malpass said short-term financial instruments will be critical in providing working capital and trade finance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, and the World Bank could help by using its International Finance Corporation (IFC) to borrow long-term and lend the short maturities vital to new companies and market entrants.

"Transparency will help bring in new high-quality investment, with an increasing amount from private sector investors," Malpass said. "Short-term financial instruments will be critical in providing working capital and trade finance. IFC's programs in this area are growing fast during the crisis."

The World Bank expected to have COVID-19-related projects in 100 countries, including among the poorest, by the end of April, Malpass added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Bank David April Market National University From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

51 minutes ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

1 hour ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.