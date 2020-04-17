World Bank Raises $12.5Bln Bond, Largest Ever By Supranational - President

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has amassed an order book of 12.5 billion from 190 investors for its dollar-denominated bonds, the largest ever by a supranational, World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has amassed an order book of 12.5 billion from 190 investors for its dollar-denominated bonds, the largest ever by a supranational, World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement on Thursday.

"Yesterday, IRB [Institutional Review Board] borrowed $8 billion in a 5-year global benchmark bond offering investors a yield of 0.7 percent," Malpass said in prepared remarks. "It's the largest ever US dollar-denominated bond issued by a supranational, with an order book that reached $12.5 billion from 190 investors."

Malpass said short-term financial instruments will be critical in providing working capital and trade finance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, and the World Bank could help by using its International Finance Corporation (IFC) to borrow long-term and lend the short maturities vital to new companies and market entrants.

"Transparency will help bring in new high-quality investment, with an increasing amount from private sector investors," Malpass said. "Short-term financial instruments will be critical in providing working capital and trade finance. IFC's programs in this area are growing fast during the crisis."

The World Bank expected to have COVID-19-related projects in 100 countries, including among the poorest, by the end of April, Malpass added.