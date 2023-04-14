World Bank Remains Platform Where Full Dialogue on Development Possible - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The World Bank remains one of the few platforms where a full-fledged dialogue is possible on a wide range of international development issues, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"Unlike many other international organizations, where Russian representatives were excluded from participation in meetings, the work of the directorate at the Bank's headquarters did not decrease - rather, on the contrary," Marshavin said. "We continue to take an active part in the meetings of the Board of Directors of the bank and the work of the relevant committees, defending the interests of Russia and our friendly countries. The Bank remains one of the few platforms where a full-fledged dialogue is still possible on the widest range of international development topics.

"

Russia, he added, is actively participating in the recently launched process of discussing the reform of the World Bank - the so-called evolutionary roadmap.

"Thanks to recently built constructive relations with the so-called Group of 11 - 11 directorates, which, in addition to the BRICS countries, include the countries of the African continent, Latin America and Asia - about 120 states in total, we can participate in the development of decisions that will determine the future of this organization," he added.

All assessments expressed are the personal opinion of Roman Marshavin and do not reflect the position of the World Bank Group.