MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The World Bank revised down its estimate for the Russian economy growth in 2020 to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent, according to a report issued Wednesday.

"Growth in Russia is expected to be 1.2 percent in 2019; 1.6 percent in 2020; and 1.8 percent in 2021.

A less restrictive monetary policy and increased spending on the national projects is expected to help foster growth. National projects are expected to contribute about 0.1 pp to GDP growth in 2020 and about 0.2 to 0.3 pp in 2021," the report read.

The new 2019 prognosis is an improvement on the previous 1 percent estimate of the World Bank.