World Bank Revises Russian Growth Forecast Upward To -0.2% - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The World Bank has revised its forecast for Russia's growth this year to -0.2%, according to its Spring 2023 Europe and Central Asia Economic Update.

"In Russia, growth is projected to remain in contractionary territory in 2023, although close to zero, with a 3.1 percentage point upgrade relative to the January 2023 forecast," the report stated.

