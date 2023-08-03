Open Menu

World Bank Says Paused Disbursements For Operations With Niger 'Until Further Notice'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 07:50 PM

World Bank Says Paused Disbursements for Operations With Niger 'Until Further Notice'

The World Bank said on Wednesday that it has decided to pause disbursements for all operations related to Niger "until further notice" due to the overthrow of the government in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The World Bank said on Wednesday that it has decided to pause disbursements for all operations related to Niger "until further notice" due to the overthrow of the government in the country.

"We are alarmed by efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government in Niger. In response, the World Bank has paused disbursements for all operations until further notice other than private sector partnerships which will continue with caution," the statement said.

The World Bank said in the statement that it continues to monitor the situation in Niger very closely.

However, the World Bank also expressed a desire to be able to improve the quality of life and opportunities for the people of Niger.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

On Sunday, the pro-Western 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the coup leaders in Niger one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use all measures to restore order there.

The governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, who border Niger, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them as well.

