World Bank Shareholders 'Cautiously Optimistic' About US Nominee Banga - Russian Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) World Bank shareholders and employees are cautiously optimistic about Ajay Banga, the United States' nominee to succeed David Malpass as president of the bank, although some have pointed out his lack of experience working with international bodies, Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"Some shareholders and employees of the bank are cautiously optimistic about this candidacy, expressing the hope that, if elected, he will pursue a more balanced policy and avoid politicization," Marshavin said. "At the same time, there are other opinions - in particular, they point to the candidate's lack of work experience in international organizations and the public sector."

Marshavin said there has not yet been an opportunity to speak directly with Banga and get his views, but such a meeting could take place before the candidate's interview with the bank's board of directors.

"It cannot be ruled out that such a meeting with him will take place before the interview, as happened in the case of the nomination of Malpass four years ago," Marshavin said. "A little later, the Russian Government will give an official assessment of Banga's candidacy, immediately before the vote, which will take place in early May.

Based on the results of the candidate's interview with the Board of Directors, we will form our own opinion."

The Russian official also said there are hopes for a more democratic and inclusive process in the future.

"We hope that in the coming years the Bank's shareholders will come to a consensus on the long overdue reform of the election of the President of the Bank and move to a democratic procedure for selecting the President from several candidates from different countries - primarily developing countries - who will be nominated mainly on the basis of professional qualities and competencies, required to work for an organization like the World Bank," Marshavin said, while underscoring that the comments are his personal opinion and do not reflect the World Bank Group's position.

Marshavin emphasized that with respect to interactions with Russia, Moscow is only asking that the charter of the organization be observed, as it provides for the equal treatment of all shareholders and prohibits the politicization of policies.