World Bank Slashes Forecast for China 2023 Growth to 4.3%

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The World Bank said on Tuesday that it has cut its forecast for China's 2023 economic growth by 0.9 percentage points to 4.3%

"In China, growth is projected at 4.3% in 2023 0.9 percentage point below previous forecasts," the World Bank said in a press release about its Global Economic Prospects report.