World Bank team, KMC officials discuss WB-supported projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ): A World Bank team, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and other officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) discussed the matters related to projects planned with the coordination of World Bank for Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) in a meeting here.

The meeting on project implementation, planning and development was held in this connection at the Clifton office here, said a statement on Sunday.

The World Bank shown its keen interest to bring improvement in various departments of KMC under the integrated financial management information system (IFMIS).

Project Director KNIP Abdul Kabir Qazi, MC Dr. Syed Saif-ur -Rehman, KMC officers Rashid Nizam, Nasir Mehmood, Wasim Usmani, leader for KNIP of WB Fawad Malkawi, Financial Management Specialist Nauman Ali, Procurement Specialist Uzma Sadaf, Consultant Nadir Abbas, International Auditor Kanza Memon and others attended the meeting.

The World Bank representatives informed about the activities of WB in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saif said that we cherish the efforts of WB for improvement in Karachi and we all have same goal to raise the standard of life in Karachi.

Technical expertise and cooperation being sought from various financial institutions including the World Bank in this regard, he added.

He said the World Bank in past also visited Karachi and conducted study of different projects and we want to ensure the stakeholders to be on board for this purpose.

Dr. Saif said that the KNIP is a big project which would help improve the city infrastructure.

He said that KMC was not financially strong therefore we would not be able to afford the annual expenditures on this project, therefore it is requested that these projects are run and brought forward while taking in consideration of the financial problems of KMC.

He expressed gratitude to the World Bank which is while working with the provincial government providing technical cooperation in computerization of various KMC departments.