Open Menu

World Bank To Allocate $1Bln To Turkey For Reconstruction After Earthquakes - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 07:13 PM

World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconstruction After Earthquakes - Reports

The World Bank has approved $1 billion in financial aid for Turkey to rebuild the regions hit by devastating earthquakes in February, Turkish media reported Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The World Bank has approved $1 billion in financial aid for Turkey to rebuild the regions hit by devastating earthquakes in February, Turkish media reported Wednesday.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes.

The underground tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, including Syria. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 50,000.

The financial aid will be used to rebuild rural housing and basic utilities in the affected regions, the Star newspaper reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in May that the government would commission the first batch of new homes for earthquake victims in October or November 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Earthquake World Bank Syria Turkey Tayyip Erdogan February May October November Media From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Put ..

Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Putin Deserve No Respect - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - F ..

Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - Flight Tracker

2 minutes ago
 Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Educa ..

Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Education in Russian Contradicts Co ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in ..

Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to ..

Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to Deal With Mess Created by Obam ..

2 minutes ago
 Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs ..

Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs in petroleum sector: Minister ..

13 minutes ago
Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of ..

Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of Ties - Yerevan

13 minutes ago
 ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for S ..

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes

13 minutes ago
 OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

13 minutes ago
 Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

2 hours ago
 Stocks rally on upbeat US data

Stocks rally on upbeat US data

9 minutes ago
 MWC Shanghai-2023: Huawei takes center stage unvei ..

MWC Shanghai-2023: Huawei takes center stage unveiling 'GUIDE to Intelligent Wor ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business