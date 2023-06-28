World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconstruction After Earthquakes - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Bank has approved $1 billion in financial aid for Turkey to rebuild the regions hit by devastating earthquakes in February, Turkish media reported Wednesday

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes.

The underground tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, including Syria. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 50,000.

The financial aid will be used to rebuild rural housing and basic utilities in the affected regions, the Star newspaper reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in May that the government would commission the first batch of new homes for earthquake victims in October or November 2023.