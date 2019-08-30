World Bank to disburse $1.5 bn this financial year

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Country Director, World Bank, Patchamuthu Illangovan on Thursday said World Bank will disburse around $1.5 billion this financial year for various projects as part of its active programme in Pakistan.

He was talking to Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar here.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, members Planning Commission and senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

Appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, the Minister said that measures are being taken to expedite the implementation of foreign funded projects by streamlining the process.

He stated that it has been decided to review the foreign funded portfolio every month in consultation with all relevant stakeholders to remove bottlenecks and gaps in implementation of projects.

During the meeting, various WB funded projects came under discussion.

Mr. Illangovan said that World Bank will continue to contribute to the development of Pakistan.

