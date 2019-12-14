UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank To Give Loan $406.6 Million To Pakistan For KPEC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:48 PM

World Bank to give loan $406.6 million to Pakistan for KPEC

The signing ceremony for the loan for KPEC was held at Economic Affairs division. Pakistan also signed agreement with Germany for Hydropower and Renewable Energy Phase-II worth €12.5 million.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Word Bank agreed to grant a loan of $406.6 million to Pakistan for the development of the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) Project, the reports said.

According to the details, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar attended the signing ceremony of the KPEC at Economic Affairs Division in Islamabad.

Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) Project—is a 48 kilometer long 4-lane project, with dual carriageway high-speed access controlled motorway, from Peshawar to Torkham. This project will be a gateway for economic development. It will uplift areas adjoining expressway falling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan and Germany also signed an agreement for Hydropower and Renewable Energy Phase-II worth €12.5 million, the reports said. Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas signed the agreement on behalf of Pakistan while Country Director German Development Bank (KfW) Wolfgang Moellers signed the agreement on behalf of Germany. The economic affairs minister was also present during the signing ceremony. KfW, the reports said, would provide grant assistance worth €12.5 million to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Aga Khan Rural Support programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Loan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway German Bank Germany From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Minister Hessa Buhumaid crowns winners of Dubai Wo ..

1 minute ago

Crackdown against encroachments, 20 shopkeepers ar ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan elected as Chair of UNCND

9 minutes ago

Thailand's opposition frontman to lead anti-milita ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan-Poland BPC review entire spectrum of bila ..

9 minutes ago

Vivo V17 Launched in Pakistan, Users will Now See ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.