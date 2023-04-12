World Bank to Hold Coordination Group Meeting Under New Development Bank Chairmanship

The World Bank will hold over the weekend a meeting of its Coordination Group under the chairmanship of the New Development Bank (NDB), World Bank President David Malpass said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The World Bank will hold over the weekend a meeting of its Coordination Group under the chairmanship of the New Development Bank (NDB), World Bank President David Malpass said.

"We rotate the head of the Coordination Group, year by year, so that right now the head of it is the New Development Bank. That's the Bank of Brazil and of Russia and of China," Malpass said on Tuesday. "So they're going to be the chair of our meeting on Saturday to discuss what to do about NDB coordination on climate and on other issues."

Malpass pointed out that it is not as easy as some people think to reform coordination.

"They all have different capital structures, different borrowing capabilities," Malpass added.

The NDB is an international financial institution established in 2014 at the annual summit held between Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS). The NDB aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS and in other emerging market and developing countries through the provision of loans, guarantees and other financial instruments.