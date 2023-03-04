UrduPoint.com

World Bank To Provide 1 Bln USD Health Loan To India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM

World Bank to provide 1 bln USD health loan to India

The World Bank will provide a 1 billion U.S. dollars loan to India to support the country's health sector for pandemic preparedness and enhanced health service delivery, a finance ministry official said Saturday

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ):The World Bank will provide a 1 billion U.S. dollars loan to India to support the country's health sector for pandemic preparedness and enhanced health service delivery, a finance ministry official said Saturday.

The agreement signed between the government of India and the World Bank on Friday consists of two complementary 500 million dollar loans, each to support two projects, the Public Health Systems for Pandemic Preparedness Program (PHSPPP) and the Enhanced Health Services Delivery Program (EHSDP).

"The two projects are supporting India's decision to increase the resilience and preparedness of the country's health systems against future pandemics," Auguste Tano Kouam�, the bank's country director of India was quoted in a media release as having said.

According to the World Bank, the 500 million dollar PHSPPP will support the Indian government's efforts to prepare India's surveillance system to be ready to detect and report epidemics of potential international concern, ensure rapid response, and prevent emergence of pathogens.

It will also enhance India's capacity to detect pathogens, including zoonotic diseases, to inform India's bio-security response and commercialization of new technologies to prevent, detect or treat infectious diseases.

The project will also seek to strengthen coordination and build institutional capacity of core public health institutions to implement the program and deliver high-quality results.

Another 500 million dollar loan for the EHSDP will support Indian government's efforts to prioritize health service delivery in seven states -- Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

The support will strengthen service delivery through a redesigned primary healthcare model and improve quality of care, besides transforming health sector governance and accountability by strengthening implementation capacity, enhancing performance measurement and fostering learning and knowledge exchanges among states.

The two loans have a final maturity of 18.5 years including a grace period of five years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Loan World Bank Punjab Dollar Bank Media Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress ope ..

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress opens in Dubai

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sult ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sultans

30 minutes ago
 ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-af ..

ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-affected people in Syria

37 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Khai ..

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Khairpur Tamewali

12 seconds ago
 World Central Kitchen cooking meals for over 20,00 ..

World Central Kitchen cooking meals for over 20,000 people in quake-hit Trkiye

13 seconds ago
 Turkish chef distributes kebab to quake victims

Turkish chef distributes kebab to quake victims

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.