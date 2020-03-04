World Bank To Provide Up To $12 Bln In Assistance Funds For Coronavirus - Statement
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:06 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The World Bank has announced a decision to provide an initial package of $12 billion to help dozens of countries around the globe combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"As COVID-19 reaches more than 60 countries, the World Bank Group is making available an initial package of up to $12 billion in immediate support to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak," the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.