UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank To Provide Up To $12 Bln In Assistance Funds For Coronavirus - Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

World Bank to Provide up to $12 Bln in Assistance Funds for Coronavirus - Statement

The World Bank has announced a decision to provide an initial package of $12 billion to help dozens of countries around the globe combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The World Bank has announced a decision to provide an initial package of $12 billion to help dozens of countries around the globe combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As COVID-19 reaches more than 60 countries, the World Bank Group is making available an initial package of up to $12 billion in immediate support to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak," the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

3 minutes ago

Dunk, Patel record partnership sets Qalandars’ f ..

12 minutes ago

Fawad confirms uniform education in Pakistan: Fede ..

14 minutes ago

Govt emphasizing on provision of best health facil ..

14 minutes ago

Baloch culture day celebrates in Sukkur

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.