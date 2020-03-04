World Bank to Provide Up to $12Bln in Assistance Funds for Coronavirus - Statement

The World Bank has announced a decision to provide an initial package of $12 billion to help dozens of countries around the globe combat the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The World Bank has announced a decision to provide an initial package of $12 billion to help dozens of countries around the globe combat the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As COVID-19 reaches more than 60 countries, the World Bank Group is making available an initial package of up to $12 billion in immediate support to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak," the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The measure aimed to support the World Bank member countries in taking effective steps to respond and lessen the novel coronavirus impact, the statement said.

The financing includes up to $2.7 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, $1.3 billion from the International Development Association and $6 billion from the International Finance Corporation.

"We are working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the spread of COVID-19," World Bank President David Malpass said. "This includes emergency financing, policy advice and technical assistance, building on the World Bank Group's existing instruments and expertise to help countries respond to the crisis."

Through this fast track package, the World Bank plans to help developing countries strengthen their health systems, the statement said.

More than 90,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,100 have died. The US government reported earlier on Tuesday the ninth death in the United States from the novel coronavirus outbreak.